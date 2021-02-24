Explosion Hits Afghan Army Base in Ghazni Province, Governor's Office Says

According to a Sputnik source in the area, who witnessed the explosion, the blast was very powerful and damaged nearby houses. The governor's office did not give any details about the casualties.
According to the eyewitness, the explosion was orchestrated by the Taliban movement, which dug a tunnel into the base and planted explosives there.
Photos from the scene of the explosion were shared on Twitter.
#Taliban bomb an army post on the outskirts of #Ghazni city after digging tunnel. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XeErHuS4vo— Tariq Ghazniwal (@TGhazniwal) February 24, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)