Beijing Condemns, Rejects Canada's Parliament Motion Saying China's Treatment of Uyghurs Is Genocide

Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that China "condemns and rejects" the motion passed earlier by the Canadian parliament that says that Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs is genocide, adding that the ministry has lodged "stern representations" with the Canadian side.

The non-binding motion passed 266 to 0 in the Canadian parliament, with Prime Minister Justice Trudeau and most members of his cabinet abstaining.

An amendment was also passed asking Canada to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if "genocide" continues.

Trudeau, however, previously cautioned against the liberal use of the word "genocide," saying that it is a term guided by strict international guidelines and that misuse of it would weaken the designation. The prime minister added that there needs to be international deliberation about whether the alleged human-rights abuses in Xinjiang meet the definition of genocide.

The United States has designated China’s actions in Xinjiang a genocide in the last weeks of the tenure of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Current Secretary of State Antony Blinken has on separate occasions affirmed his agreement with Pompeo regarding the designation.

Earlier, Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu denied in an interview all of the charges leveled against Beijing. Peiwu maintained that any activities in the Xianjing province are China’s internal affairs and called for Ottawa not to interfere.