Two People Dead After Myanmar Protest Shooting, Reports Say

At least two people have been shot dead and ten others injured during clashes in the city of Mandalay, according to the news portal Myanmar Now. The incident reportedly occurred at the Yadanarbon shipyard, located on the Irrawaddy River, as police targeted protesters with live rounds and rubber bullets.
Happeningnow in #Mandalay , Myanmar!The military’s shooting at us,civilians with ease. Look at how her(the videographer’s) voice is shaking with fear!PLEASE TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!We’re all crying in pain and sorrow everyday!! @freya_cole @UNHumanRights #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/2UJiJD3als— Honey Nway Oo (@HNwayoo) February 20, 2021
Police still firing at Mandalay Yadanarbon Harbour Demo crack-down & it’s more like a war though unarmed civilians only had to do nothing rather than running away.#Feb20Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/PpTV16a47H— Htoo Lwin Moe (@HtooLwinMoe3) February 20, 2021
In the meantime, AFP reported that "two people were killed and about 30 others injured", citing a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team.
At Yadanarpon Harbour 42 road of Mandalay, Police aggresively crack-down on demo by firing 15 bullet and make 1 hurt at leg and other one was hit to head on feb 20. Police are committing crime against humanity under Junta— Thein Thein Win (@TheinTheinWin5) February 20, 2021
SUPPORT CRPH#Feb20Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/rCYf0grUNw
Multiple users on social media are posting gruesome photos allegedly taken at the site of the shooting, showing victims of the clashes. Some of the posts show a young man allegedly shot by police, with part of his head apparently blown open.
Protests have been ongoing in Myanmar since the military arrested the head of the government, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior officials on 1 February. The armed forces accused the Cabinet of voter fraud during the November election, and vowed to hold another vote next year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)