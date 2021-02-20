Register
05:59 GMT20 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    KINGDOM(킹덤) 'Excalibur' MV

    Medieval K-Pop: Fantasy Boy Band Kingdom Makes Debut and Enters US iTunes Charts

    © Photo : GF entertainment
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082134293_65:-1:1350:723_1200x675_80_0_0_75917c26a39f6cb80e92bcc81a1fc6d4.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102201082134032-medieval-k-pop-fantasy-boy-band-kingdom-makes-debut-and-enters-us-itunes-charts/

    The boy band with a fresh and exotic concept entered the entertainment arena with their debut mini-album "History Of Kingdom: Part Ⅰ. Arthur".

    A seven-member boy group from GF Entertainment has captured the attention of K-pop fans all over the world with their clip and lead single "Excalibur". The track and video dropped on the 18th of February.

    In the clip the band's members are portrayed as medieval knights and represent seven kingdoms and seven historical kings: Dann as the King of Denmark, Louis as the King of France, Chiwoo as the ancient Chinese Emperor Chiyou, Arthur as the well-known mythical King of Britain, Ivan as the Tsar of Russia, Mujin as the Japanese Emperor Jimmu, and Jahan as the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

    The newbies also made a bold statement on stage on Music Bank and amazed audiences with their charismatic presence.

    After their debut album dropped it climbed to number three on the iTunes Top K-Pop Albums chart, while their single "Excalibur" ranked 13th on the iTunes Top K-Pop Songs chart.

    ​According to an interview with the CEO of GF Entertainment, Go Yoo-sung, Kingdom's concept plans are to tell a huge story, as if audiences are watching a fantasy movie. The group has a storyline planned for the next 12 years, with 8 albums to represent a series, starting with their debut "History Of Kingdom". They intend to put out 32 albums to tell the stories of all the band's members. But their ambitions don't end there. Their label is planning to work on novels, webtoons, and a video game about Kingdom's storyline.

    Fans, who have already been given an official name, the Kingmakers, are impressed by the scale of the new band.

    Tags:
    kingdom, Music Video, k-pop
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse