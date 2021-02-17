Register
16:07 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz transits the Arabian Sea.

    US Warship Carries Out Another FONOP Mission in South China Sea

    © AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963619_0:92:2867:1704_1200x675_80_0_0_9acd632968c075e3054ba825e9101339.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102171082102931-us-warship-carries-out-another-fonop-mission-in-south-china-sea/

    This is the third time a US-flagged naval ship has conducted an operation in the disputed South China Sea since US President Joe Biden assumed office and set China is Washington's crosshairs.

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Russell skirted the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea on Wednesday, Spokesman for the US Navy's 7th Fleet Lieutenant Joe Keiley said in a statement.

    "The United States upholds freedom of navigation as a principle. As long as some countries continue to assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention and that purport to restrict unlawfully the rights and freedoms guaranteed to all States, the United States will continue to defend those rights and freedoms," the statement read. 

    According to the statement, such maritime claims pose a serious threat to the freedom of the South China Sea, particularly freedom of navigation, overflight, free trade, and unimpeded commerce.

    ​Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, the US has reaffirmed its commitment to allies in the Asian region, pledging to defend the disputed territories in the South China Sea and confront China on a wide range of issues, including the freedom of navigation.

    U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Biden Announces Creation of New Pentagon Task Force on China

    Following the first phone call between the President Biden and the Chinese leader XI Jinping – during which POTUS challenged his counterpart on alleged human right abuses in Xinjiang, "coercive and unfair economic practices," and China's stance on Taiwan – Biden announced the formation of a Pentagon-run China task force to deal with the challenge from Beijing.

    In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region.
    © AP Photo / James Vazquez
    In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region.

    The Chinese government, for its part, has repeatedly denied allegations on human right abuses in Xinjiang and pledged to further open the Chinese economy to foreign competitors. Notably, President Xi Jinping stated that China would relax market access for some service industries and expand imports of high-quality services, according to his speech at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in September 2020.

    The Disputed Sea

    Over the last weeks, US warships conducted multiple operations in the disputed South China Sea. On 4 February, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain steamed past a disputed island chain and sailed through Taiwan Strait. Less than a week after, US Navy aircraft carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz conducted joint ocean exercises. The Chinese government described these moves as “flexing muscles” without contributing to peace and stability in the region. At the same time, Beijing reaffirmed its intention to guard its sovereignty and national security in the disputed sea.   

    © AP Photo / Bao Xuelin
    Beijing Announces Military Drills in South China Sea After US Aircraft Carrier Enters Area

    China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea and has built several military bases on artificially erected islands in the area, insisting that its so-called “nine-dash” demarcation line embraces around 90 percent of the sea, while other countries in the region have challenged China's stance and have sought redress with the US.

    Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam also have claims over the territories. The US views the South China Sea as an international route and challenges Beijing with patrols and drills by US and allied warships in so-called freedom of navigation exercises.

    Tags:
    Beijing, Senkaku Islands, South China Sea, US Navy, Xi Jinping, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse