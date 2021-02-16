Register
14:08 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

    Biden's China Cybersecurity Policy Set to Follow Hardline Trump, Obama-Era Measures, Think Tank Says

    © AP Photo / Lintao Zhang
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_0:268:3000:1956_1200x675_80_0_0_89b10303cc1615f975ea415303e53f63.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102161082092017-bidens-china-cybersecurity-policy-set-to-follow-hardline-trump-obama-era-measures-think-tank-says/

    China will face "extreme competition" from the US, with the latter working with allies to contain Beijing, a report from a top Chinese think tank has said. The news comes after the Biden administration vowed to prioritise cybersecurity concerns, with analysts stating he will extend Trump's hardline approach to tech diplomacy with Beijing.

    US president Joe Biden may re-enter talks with China on cybersecurity, but is expected to continue ongoing trade and tech rivalries with Beijing, a Shanghai-based think tank has said in a report this month.

    President Biden would continue former US president Donald Trump's hardline position against Beijing, despite engaging in dialogue, the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies wrote.

    “Competition will continue to be the defining feature of China-US cyber interaction in the Biden administration, as it had been during the Trump term. At the same time, initial signals from Beijing and Washington have indicated that there is still significant scope for cybersecurity cooperation in the years to come,” it read as quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

    The SIIS report urged both sides to return to talks on cybersecurity issues, namely on digital trade, cybercrime, cyberspace rules and cross-border data flows, among others.

    The Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where a number of people related to the market fell ill with a virus, sits closed in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Beijing Led Global COVID-19 Disinformation, Atlantic Council Claims Amid Ongoing Wuhan Investigation
    Biden's China policy would "hang on to Trump's legacy of containment and suppression of China", Chen Dongxiao, SIIS president said, adding greater competition in cyberspace was expected.

    Washington's cybersecurity push would spark “complexities to the overall China-US relations, including the bilateral dynamics in cyberspace and the digital domain,” he added.

    According to the report, President Biden would work with regional allies in the Asia-Pacific to contain China and Russia along with restricting Chinese tech firms in a bid to block China's cyberspace governance influence, among others.

    “As the Biden administration sees it, cybersecurity must serve national security and economic well-being to preserve US strategic advantage over China. The Biden team shares Trump’s perceptions on cyber development and security, and remains committed to implementing a cyber strategy in the service of economic and national security at home and maintaining America’s superiority in the global technology landscape vis-à-vis China and Russia,” it said as quoted by the SCMP.

    The news comes amid increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing despite Biden's inauguration last month, namely after the former called on China to disclosed allegedly withheld information about the origins of COVID-19 and the latter is expected to block a crucial Nvidia buyout of UK chip designer Arm worth $40bn.

    The Nvidia buyout has also been criticised by US tech firms such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google and others in recent days.

    U.S. President Donald Trump listens as White House Director of Trade and Marketing Policy Peter Navarro addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020.
    Tom Brenner
    Trump To Roll Back Joe Biden Orders For 'Communist Chinese' In Landslide 2024 Election, Navarro Says
    Trump's administration blacklisted Huawei Technologies, ZTE, and chipmaker SMIC and dozens others to restrict China's access to key technologies, including semiconductors and markets in allied nations, citing national security concerns.

    Beijing has repeatedly and sharply denied its technologies pose cybersecurity risks and has launched its own initiatives aimed at decoupling from the United States and others in a bid to promote tech self-sufficiency and national security.

    Related:

    UK, EU Set To Probe $40bn ARM-Nvidia Deal As China Lobbies To Block Historic Merger, Reports Reveal
    China's SMIC Earns Top Revenues in 2020 Despite COVID-19, Sees 'No Exodus' of Clients Amid Trade War
    Huawei's Ren Zhengfei Urges Biden's Government To Adopt 'Open Policy' To Chinese Firms In Trade Spat
    Beijing Led Global COVID-19 Disinformation, Atlantic Council Claims Amid Ongoing Wuhan Investigation
    Tags:
    Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), report, containment doctrine, tech wars, US-China trade war, US-China relations, cybersecurity, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse