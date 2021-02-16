Myanmar Police File 2nd Charge Against Detained Country Leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Report Says

Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with breaking the National Disaster Law, the Sky News reported on Tuesday.
This comes after Myanmar police filed charges against Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment.
Earlier this month, the country’s military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, said in a televised address to the nation that the election commission used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to prevent fair campaigning ahead of the general election in Myanmar last year.
On 1 February, the country’s military declared a state of emergency for a year, with a power transfer to the commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing. Over the last years, the civil government and the country’s military have been in a spat over multiple issues such as the 2017 Rohingya crisis and enshrined military prerogatives granted by the 2008 Myanmar’s constitution.
