Anti-Coup Protesters Take to the Streets of Yangon in Myanmar

Sputnik goes live from Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar, as demonstrators rally against the military coup in the Southeast Asian country.
Earlier in the month, Myanmar’s military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The events have sparked international condemnation as well as domestic protests across Myanmar, with demonstrators demanding Aung San Suu Kyi be released.
