6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu, USGS Says

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of the island state of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
No immediate information on possible casualties, specific damage, or tsunami threat has been reported.
Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.7 Vanuatu Islands 1649PST Feb 15: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) February 16, 2021
#NTWC
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) registered the tremor on Tuesday night.
Felt #earthquake (#séisme #TremblementDeTerre) M6.7 strikes 83 km W of #Port-Vila (#Vanuatu) 19 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/VrAWSr30iT pic.twitter.com/t1Pj4fcdnv— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 16, 2021
Situated in a seismologically active region, Vanuatu is an island country that frequently suffers from earthquakes. The archipelago, formerly known as the New Hebrides, sits atop a complex and active plate boundary in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.
