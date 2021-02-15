Myanmar Security Forces Reportedly Open Fire to Disperse Protesters in City of Mandalay

On Monday, security forces in Myanmar opened fire on protesters in the city of Mandalay, Frontier Myanmar reported.
So far, the number of casualties is not known.
Frontier Myanmar quoted a student who said that several people were wounded.
A Channel News Asia reporter shared some pictures from the scene.
#Myanmar police, #military soldiers clearing out anti-military government protesters in #Mandalay. As local reporter streaming their actions live, the soldier walked towards the reporter to ask to shut down the filming and the live stream abruptly cut #WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/4kikXFANxb— May Wong (@MayWongCNA) February 15, 2021
