Riot Control Vehicles Deployed Near Myanmar Central Bank in Yangon Amid Protests, Reports Say

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Detachments of armed police and military officers, armoured vehicles and water cannons have been deployed near the Myanmar Central Bank's office in the city of Yangon where another protest against the military coup is taking place, the Irrawaddy news website reported on Monday.

The protesters demand bank employees stop their work and join thousands of civil staff across the country who refuse to work until the military hands over power to a civilian government and release arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The Mizzima News website reported earlier that the military could have been planning mass arrests of protesters on the night from Sunday to Monday. Nevertheless, there have been no reports about any arrests in the country's media and social networks so far.

Apart from the protests outside of the central bank building, there is also a demonstration outside of the police station in Yangon's South Okkalapa township, where famous astrologist Lin Nhyo Taryar is being detained after his arrest for a viral video showing him praying for the downfall of the military rule, according to the Myanmar Times newspaper. The astrologist is accused of sedition and undermining public order. The protests have been ongoing for four days.

Earlier in the month, Myanmar’s military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The events have sparked international condemnation as well as domestic protests across Myanmar.