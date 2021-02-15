Anti-Coup Protests Continue in Myanmar

Live from Myanmar as demonstrators are holding a new rally against the military coup and the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
On 1 February, Myanmar witnessed a coup as the military arrested senior members of the newly-elected parliament right before it was due to convene for an inaugural session. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires. Following the coup, Myanmar faced a wave of protests in support of the overthrown authorities.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
All comments
Show new comments (0)