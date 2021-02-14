'Telecom Interruptions' May Hit Myanmar Overnight, US Embassy Warns

The US embassy in Myanmar has issued a shelter-in-place alert for the country's citizens because of "military movements" in Yangon, and has warned about potential "telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 am and 9:00 am", Reuters reported on Sunday.
The warning comes as Myanmar is swept by protests triggered by a coup d'etat that took place earlier this month.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to streets across major Burmese cities, demanding the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials.
On 1 February, the nation's military imposed a year-long state of emergency and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her government, accusing the governing party of foul play during the November 2020 vote. Aung San Suu Kyi's detention is set to expire on Monday.
Scores of nations across the world condemned the coup and called for the immediate release of the detained officials. The United States slapped several persons and entities linked to the military with sanctions.
