Venues of Tokyo Olympics Undamaged by Earthquakes in Japan's Northeast, Reports Say

On Saturday, a 7.1-magnitude quake struck near Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, followed by another 5.2-magnitude hit overnight, with tremors reaching Tokyo and the neighbouring Miyagi Prefecture.
According to the report, the earthquake inflicted no damage to Fukushima's Azuma Stadium, which will host baseball and softball games, and the football-hosting Miyagi Stadium, as well as the Kashima Stadium in the neighbouring Ibaraki Prefecture, which will also host football games.
The Olympic committee will reportedly carry out a more thorough checkup of the sites on Monday.
The earthquakes left over 150 people injured and caused blackouts in almost 1 million households. They did however not lead to any radiation-related emergencies at the local nuclear power plants as during the 2011 disaster at Fukushima Daiichi. Electricity supplies in most affected localities were restored by Sunday afternoon.
