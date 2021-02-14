Register
08:51 GMT14 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringe

    Day 9 of Myanmar Anti-Coup Protests: Military Faces Demands 'to Stop Kidnapping People at Night'

    © REUTERS / STRINGER/Reuters
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0e/1082070391_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7e2f753303d939a705152c5e098488a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102141082070789-day-9-of-myanmar-anti-coup-protests-military-faces-demands-to-stop-kidnapping-people-at-night/

    Earlier this month, Myanmar's Armed Forces introduced a year-long state of emergency and arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her government, accusing the National League for Democracy (NLD) of electoral violations during the November 2020 vote.

    Today, 14 February saw the ninth day of anti-coup rallies in Myanmar, with tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets in the Southeast Asian nation's major cities.

    In the biggest city, Yangon, engineering students staged a demonstration in support of National League for Democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under house arrest since she was detained on 1 February.

    The students marched through downtown Yangon with placards demanding the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose detention is scheduled to expire on 15 February.

    In separate developments on Sunday, a protest convoy on motorbikes drove through the capital Naypyidaw, while in the far northern city of Waimaw, demonstrators carried flags and sang revolutionary songs.

    Lots of protesters were seen holding up images of Aung San Suu Kyi and carrying signs urging the authorities to "stop kidnapping people at night".

    The demonstrations came as activist Wai Hnin Pwint Thon from the UK-based rights group Burma Campaign UK wrote on her Twitter page that "while the international community is condemning the coup, Min Aung Hlaing is using every tool he has to instigate fears and instabilities", in a nod to Myanmar's army chief.

    She added that "the latest news about sending thugs to different townships are very troubling", an apparent reference to the military authorities' decision on Friday to pardon more than 23,000 prisoners, including 55 foreign citizens.

    In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile device in Philadelphia
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Facebook Limits Distribution of Myanmar Military Content Following Coup
    Many nations have already expressed condemnation of the Myanmar coup and restricted their ties with the country. The US introduced sanctions against eight military generals and three entities in Myanmar.

    This followed the Myanmar Armed Forces detaining President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her government, accusing the National League for Democracy (NLD) of voter fraud during the November 2020 elections. The military declared a one-year state of emergency, pledging to hold a fair election when it is over.

    Related:

    Myanmar Police Use Water Cannon Against Anti-Coup Protesters in Naypyidaw
    Pope Francis Urges Myanmar Military to Free Political Prisoners
    Shots Reported as Police Disperse Protest in Myawaddy, Myanmar
    Tags:
    Aung San Suu Kyi, authorities, protest, military, coup, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse