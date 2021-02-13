Reinforcing International Naval Cooperation Vital for Maritime Security, Pakistani President Says

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Transitional threats, such as maritime terrorism and piracy, make choosing greater participation and collaboration between international navies imperative, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Saturday.

"Owning to the magnitude and diversity of transitional threats, there is a growing realisation that no nation can tackle them alone, thus making mutual cooperation imperative between international navies to contain these threats", Alvi said in his opening message at the 9th International Maritime Conference on the sidelines of the multinational drills AMAN-2021 in the port of Karachi.

According to the president, the country's Navy is known for ensuring peace and stability in the region, and the successful conduct of the AMAN drills is a testimony to Pakistan's resolve to contribute toward regional security.

© AFP 2021 / RIZWAN TABASSUM Pakistan Navy ship

Alvi also said that the response from regional and extra-regional navies for participation in the AMAN-21 drills, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was outstanding.

The AMAN 2021 drills in the Arabian Sea is the 7th edition of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan. They have been conducted every two years since 2007. This year, the event is running from 11-16 February and involves the navies of 45 countries, including Russia, China, NATO nations, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states. For the Russian Navy, these are the first joint drills with NATO forces in 10 years.