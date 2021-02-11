Register
11:36 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

    More Than a 1,000 Japanese Citizens Contact Gov't Over Sexist Remark Made by Head of Tokyo Olympics

    © AP Photo / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081961690_0:31:3072:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_31a34c34cff5e63a3127b69978cc9c77.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102111082041570-more-than-a-1000-japanese-citizens-contact-govt-over-sexist-remark-made-by-head-of-tokyo-olympics/

    This is not the first time that Mori has made controversial remarks. During his tenure as the country's prime minister he described Japan as a "divine nation" centered on the emperor, a view that runs counter to the country's postwar constitution.

    More than a thousand Japanese citizens have called the government over a sexist remark made by Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, the Kyodo news agency reported. Some 400 people, who volunteered for the games have also withdrawn their applications following the remark, which many described as inappropriate. During an online committee meeting dedicated to increasing the number of female members, Mori made the following statement:

    "If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying".

    During the same meeting the official said that women are driven by a "strong sense of rivalry".

    According to Sky New, the official later made a U-turn and said his comments were inappropriate. When asked whether he indeed believes women talk too much, he said: "I don't listen to women that much lately, so I don't know".

    His statements were harshly criticised by members of the public, athletes, and sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics, but Mori refused to resign. He later issued an apology and reports say he will soon quit.

    "First of all, I have to apologise for causing trouble and say please take care of the rest of the task. What's important is the success of the Olympics", a person close to him quoted Mori as saying.

    His apology, however, failed to calm the anger. The International Olympic Committee called the official's statements "totally inappropriate". Toyota Motor Corp. said it is "truly regrettable" that Mr Mori's remarks are different from the values that the company cherishes.

    One of Japan's most famous female athletes, Naomi Osaka, said persons who make such "ignorant" statements need to have "more knowledge on the thing that they're talking about".

    The government has received more than a thousand angry calls from members of the public over Mori's statement.
    His potential resignation will deal yet another blow to the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the world being nowhere close to beating the infectious disease, the organisers decided not to delay the event again. The Japanese public apparently does not appreciate this decision.

    According to a latest poll, 47.1 percent of those surveyed said the Olympics should be postponed again due to the pandemic. Only 14.5 percent of respondents said the sports event should be held as planned.

     

     

    Tags:
    sexism, International Olympic Committee, Japan, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse