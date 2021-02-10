Register
21:41 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bat

    New Coronavirus Identified in Bats in Thailand Similar to COVID-19 - Study

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106779/85/1067798530_0:180:1920:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_e1053d1f0ad44188520b1236f43ffe38.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102101082037425-new-coronavirus-identified-in-bats-in-thailand-similar-to-covid-19---study/

    SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and which has infected over 107 million people and led to more than 2 million deaths, is believed to infect bats. The evolution and diversification of such diseases is still not fully understood.

    A new study published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications reveals that there are bats in Thailand with a new coronavirus that matches the one that causes COVID-19. The new virus, known as RacCS203, was identified in the blood of five horseshoe bats in an artificial cave at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand. Researchers at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok conducted genomic sequencing on the virus and found that the virus shares 91.5% of the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2.

    The researchers also found that the virus is similar to another virus known as RmYN02 found in bats in Yunnan, China. However, the RacCS203 virus has differences in its spike protein, which does not allow the virus to infect human cells. The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 allows the virus to penetrate host cells and cause infection.

    "We need to do more surveillance in animals,” Lin-Fa Wang of the University of Singapore, who was involved in the study, told BBC. "In order to find the true origin, the surveillance work needs to go beyond the border of China."

    On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) team in the Chinese city of Wuhan revealed that viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 can be identified in many animals. However, they have been unable to find concrete evidence of animal-human transmission of the virus.

    According to China's head of the COVID-19 expert panel, Liang Wannian, the virus may have originated as a transmission from animals to humans.

    "Coronaviruses that are genetically related with SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in different animals including horses … bats and pangolins," Liang offerred, ABC News reported. "Sampling of bats in Hubei province, however, has failed to find evidence of SARS-CoV-2 in native viruses, and sampling of wildlife in different places in China has so far failed to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2,” he added.

    In addition, WHO researchers concluded that the outbreak did not start in a Chinese lab.

    "Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research," said Peter Ben Embarek, who led the WHO scientific delegation, NPR reported.

    "It was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place. And we also know that when lab accidents happen they are of course extremely rare," Embarek added.

    Related:

    Countries Will Need to Catch Up With UK for Covid-19 International Unlock to Happen - Minister
    FDA Approves Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody 'Cocktail' for Emergency Use
    Global Number of New COVID-19 Cases Falling - World Health Organization
    Chile Says to Procure Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V
    WHO Wuhan Mission Expert Advises Against Steep Reliance on US Intelligence on COVID-19
    Tags:
    Thailand, bats, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse