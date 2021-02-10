Myanmar Protests Enter 5th Day With Tens of Thousands Taking to Streets Despite Police Aggression

Protests across Myanmar against the military coup entered the fifth day on Wednesday, as security forces continue to use tear gas and water cannons, according to witnesses.
On Tuesday night, the military raided the headquarters of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party after a day of protests with police using rubber bullets to disperse protests.
In the capital Naypyidaw, six people were injured – two critically – when live ammunition was fired on Tuesday. Protesters then returned to a blockade on a major highway on Wednesday morning.
Naypyidaw CDM From All ministries departments#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/UTOxRdENXI— Hla Myo Aung (@HlaMyoA97348311) February 10, 2021
Civil servants from all ministry departments of Naypyidaw have now joined civil disobedience movement.Down with dictatorship!#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/I0wvKHjI8J— Sai Khun Han (@Khunhan623) February 10, 2021
In Mandalay, witnesses reported security forces firing tear gas directly at protesters waving the flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.
State media said that four police officers had been injured and claimed crowds had thrown objects at the authorities.
"Therefore, the police members dispersed in accordance with the methods and laws," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.
Peaceful protest on the street of Mandalay! #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/OyyIY5Yhr2— Hnin Pwint Phyu (@HninPhy80158402) February 10, 2021
Police and Military are already standby in Mandalay.— #SaveMyanmar_1048 (@444inseo4ever) February 10, 2021
JUNTA VIOLENCE #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/8zVc8Xapyo
🚨Alert For Mandalay 🚨 သူတို့တွေ နေရာအပြည့်ယူထားတာမို့ လုံးဝ ၃၈ လမ်းကို မသွားကြပါနဲ့— 𝙆𝙮𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙤𝙤 𝙁𝙖𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙢𝙖𝙧 (@KyungSoo_FUMM) February 10, 2021
JUNTA VIOLENCE #Feb10Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/rZbMLIGect
Today— AMTA (@amta09) February 10, 2021
In Mandalay#WhatHappeningInMyanmar #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/w4E2I1WB96
Tear gas exploded on— Hay (@HayMarO09942795) February 10, 2021
Mandalay 38th Street
A girl is not a policewoman
It's like pulling in the body organs
As a woman
I strongly condemn it 🙏
Please stand up, ladies
JUNTA VIOLENCE #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/IRg2lKF4ef
In the country’s largest city of Yangon, hundreds of protesters returned to the streets on Wednesday morning. Though there were no reported clashes with police there on Tuesday, however.
Protesters performed a symbolic funeral of current Myanmar coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing for the fifth day of protest in #Yangon . Feb 10,2021 #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/x6T9SV3avS— Wa Lone (@walone4) February 10, 2021
Today cosplayers from Myanmar protest Military coup to get FREEDOM— STAY_gon (@htun9921) February 10, 2021
Hear Our Voice#Feb10Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/2fsPa2mmnh
#Feb10Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar— 𝙼𝚒𝚔𝚒 𝙰𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@san_waddy) February 10, 2021
In Yangon... Protestors against Dictatorship! pic.twitter.com/TGk0xhPKJC
Today protesters in Yangon#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/QhirZCVJkj— MyaT (@MyintpwintT) February 10, 2021
Last Monday, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene, Myanmar’s military ousted the government and declared a year-long state of emergency, accusing State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud. Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been put under house arrest.
The United Nations expressed its concern on Tuesday over "the use of disproportionate force" against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar. "I call on the security forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," said the UN's resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar Ola Almgren.
