Myanmar Protests Enter 5th Day With Tens of Thousands Taking to Streets Despite Police Aggression

The police are ramping up pressure on protestors with over 20 people detained in the capital on Tuesday and more than 200 arrests reported the same day in the city of Mandalay.

Protests across Myanmar against the military coup entered the fifth day on Wednesday, as security forces continue to use tear gas and water cannons, according to witnesses.

On Tuesday night, the military raided the headquarters of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party after a day of protests with police using rubber bullets to disperse protests.

In the capital Naypyidaw, six people were injured – two critically – when live ammunition was fired on Tuesday. Protesters then returned to a blockade on a major highway on Wednesday morning.

Civil servants from all ministry departments of Naypyidaw have now joined civil disobedience movement.Down with dictatorship!#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/I0wvKHjI8J — Sai Khun Han (@Khunhan623) February 10, 2021

​In Mandalay, witnesses reported security forces firing tear gas directly at protesters waving the flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.

State media said that four police officers had been injured and claimed crowds had thrown objects at the authorities.

"Therefore, the police members dispersed in accordance with the methods and laws," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

Tear gas exploded on

Mandalay 38th Street

A girl is not a policewoman



It's like pulling in the body organs

As a woman



I strongly condemn it 🙏

Please stand up, ladies

JUNTA VIOLENCE #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Feb10Coup pic.twitter.com/IRg2lKF4ef — Hay (@HayMarO09942795) February 10, 2021

In the country’s largest city of Yangon, hundreds of protesters returned to the streets on Wednesday morning. Though there were no reported clashes with police there on Tuesday, however.

Protesters performed a symbolic funeral of current Myanmar coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing for the fifth day of protest in #Yangon . Feb 10,2021 #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/x6T9SV3avS — Wa Lone (@walone4) February 10, 2021

Today cosplayers from Myanmar protest Military coup to get FREEDOM



Hear Our Voice#Feb10Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/2fsPa2mmnh — STAY_gon (@htun9921) February 10, 2021

Last Monday, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene, Myanmar’s military ousted the government and declared a year-long state of emergency, accusing State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud. Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been put under house arrest.

The United Nations expressed its concern on Tuesday over "the use of disproportionate force" against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar. "I call on the security forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," said the UN's resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar Ola Almgren.