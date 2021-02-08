5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippine Islands, USGS Says

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake was registered on Monday night by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage caused by the quake so far.
Felt #earthquake (#lindol) M5.7 strikes 169 km SE of #Mati (#Philippines) 13 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/L0Z9EOngX1 pic.twitter.com/uHW07J22fV— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 8, 2021
According to data available, there is no risk of tsunami at the moment.
Social media users share videos of their experiences with the tremor online.
#Filipinas #Filipino— 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕠 𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕤 ♚ (@FriasAlejandro_) February 7, 2021
Terremoto de magnitud 6.0
Países afectados: Indonesia, Filipinas y Malasia A 64 km de Polomolok, Cotabato Sur. pic.twitter.com/fUcTSADu77
A previous tremor of 6.0-magnitude was recorded earlier on Sunday within the area of Bansalan municipality in the country's province of Davao del Sur. The earthquake was felt by several communities of the archipelagic country.
#Update: forte #Terremoto de magnitude 6,3 atingiu a província de #DavaoDelSur, sul das Filipinas, hoje, com danos e réplicas esperados, disse a agência de sismologia do país.#Philippines #lindol #earthquake #Sismo #Temblor #disaster #LindolPH #7DeFebrero #February7 #URGENTE pic.twitter.com/wItmWFj34h— Universo News1 🇧🇷 (@UniversoNews1) February 7, 2021
The Philippines located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, which causes the country to experience regular seismic and volcanic activity. Due to the meeting of major tectonic plates in the area, many earthquakes of lower magnitude are of ordinary occurrence.
