Australia: Crocodile Emerges From Sea to Devour a Shark Fisherwoman Caught Minutes Before - Video

Yvonne Palmer was fishing from a beach in Australia when she hooked far more than she could have imagined. First, she caught a shark – then she almost landed a giant croc as well, after it grabbed her catch between its huge jaws.
She shared the footage of the incident on Sunday, describing her experience as "horrifying."
"I just caught a shark, which I couldn't get back into the water because this fella was coming and now he's going to come and eat it and I am going to sh*t myself."
The reptile didn't seem to mind the onlookers on the beach – it simply dragged the double-caught shark back into the water and disappeared.
All comments
Show new comments (0)