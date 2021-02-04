China Completes Land-Based Mid-Range Missile Interception Test, Defence Ministry Says

"On February 4, 2021, China tested the technology for intercepting a ground-based medium-range ballistic missile on its territory, during the test, the set goal was achieved", the statement says.
The test was of a defensive nature and was not directed against third countries, it stressed.
Last month, media reports suggested that China’s DF-17 hypersonic missile was upgraded and the weapon's capability to disguise itself from hostile reconnaissance and protect itself from complicated battlefield environments was improved.
In 2018, China successfully tested a technology to intercept ground-based intermediate-range missiles.
