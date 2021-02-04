Register
00:35 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014

    US Stance on ‘One China’ Policy Remains Unchanged Under Biden Presidency, State Department Says

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8ddb780e87b3b975aa4c87fcac3e0c82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102041081974258-us-stance-on-one-china-policy-remains-unchanged-under-biden-presidency---state-dept/

    In no hurry to engage with China, reports indicate US President Joe Biden has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as administration officials continue to outline their strategy towards Beijing. Although plans are still in the early stages, the new administration appears as though it will likely uphold Trump-era tactics against China.

    Ned Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, told reporters during a Wednesday briefing that US support of the so-called “One China” policy over Taiwan has not been changed under the incoming Biden administration.

    Asked if the Biden White House would be switching gears on the topic, Price stressed after a brief pause that “our policy has not changed,” noting that the current stance is guided by existing policy.

    The US has adhered to the “One China” policy for decades; however, under the Trump administration, US-China relations severely deteriorated, as former US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of taking advantage of US businesses and trying to engage in intellectual property theft, among others. 

    Making matters even worse, the Trump administration cleared arms sales to Taiwan, which China sees as a wayward territory in need of being brought back into the mainland’s fold. The hefty defense sale to the self-governing nation included weapons systems, rocket launchers, sensors, and artillery. Beijing has previously stated that it has not ruled out the use of force in its efforts to keep Taiwan.

    Price’s remarks followed those he made during a Tuesday briefing that noted the Biden administration was biding its time over concerns regarding China, opting instead to discuss matters with the US’ allies and partners first. 

    However, the spokesperson did acknowledge it was in the US’ “national interest to cooperate on a limited basis with China” on a variety of issues, such as climate change and trade.

    “So, as a first step we want to make sure that we are in lockstep with those allies, in lockstep with those partners, and then ... you can expect that there will be engagement in several areas with China,” he said.

    At the time, Price described US-China relations as one viewed “through the lens of competition and positioning ourselves to compete and ultimately to out-compete with the Chinese.” He further doubled down on stances made by the Trump administration that China is threatening US alliances, stunting the Land of the Free’s “technological edge” and engaging in “gross human rights violations that shock the conscience.”

    Price’s remarks echoed those made by newly confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a notorious warhawk who recently described China as a country that “poses the most significant challenge” to the US.

    For its part, China has called on the Biden administration to come to the negotiating table and remedy the “strategic misjudgment” of the previous administration’s policies. Yang Jiechi, head of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Foreign Affairs Commission, remarked during a Tuesday forum that Beijing hoped Washington would “be able to return the relationship to the course of sound and steady development.”

    "I hope that the US will rise above the outdated mentality of zero-sum, major-power rivalry and work with China to keep the relationship on the right track," Yang noted. 

    Although Biden has signed multiple executive orders since being sworn in, the commander-in-chief has yet to revoke any Trump-era policies against China.

    Related:

    Singaporean Prime Minister Calls for Upgrade in US-China Ties With Biden Administration
    US Vowed to Help Manila Tackle Possible Armed Attack in S China Sea, Philippine Envoy Says
    China Genetics Firms Covertly 'Harvesting' Americans' DNA Via COVID Tests, Claims US Intelligence
    Pentagon Shares STRATCOM Chief's Concerns Over Possible US Nuclear Conflict With Russia, China
    US Indicts Professor Who Took $1.75Mln in NIH Grants, Hid China Ties
    Tags:
    Antony Blinken, Ned Price, Joe Biden, Biden Administration, State Department, One China policy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse