Live Updates: Myanmar's NLD Party Says Military Has Raided Its Offices Across the Country

Myanmar's military seized power in the country on Monday, accusing the National League for Democracy (NLD) of election fraud and arresting the head of the government Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her cabinet.
The NLD on Wednesday stated that troops have been raiding their offices in several regions of the country, confiscating documents, computers, and laptops.
Myanmar's military previously arrested the government and declared a one-year state of emergency in the country, saying that the November 2020 vote was fraudulent and promising to "hold a fair election" when the emergency ends. The armed forces also announced the creation of a State Administrative Council chaired by senior general Min Aung Hlaing, according to The Myanmar Times.
New messages
09:21
Aung San Suu Kyi and President to be Detained for at Least 7-Day Remand
A first information report says President U Win Myint visited many areas with over 220 vehicles with his wife during the COVID period in violation of the Natural Disaster Management Law.
The FIR said that during a raid they found an electronic device inside Aung San Suu Kyi's house. She has been charged under the export/import law.
09:18
Banging Pans, Pots Movement Returns to Myanmar to Drive Away 'Evil' Military Rule
Banging Pans, Pots Movement Returns to Myanmar to Drive Away 'Evil' Military Rule#Myanmar Student Associations Launch Banging Pan Movement to Oppose Military Rule. This will happen again at 8pm today. This is Myanmar traditional way to drive away evil spirits. pic.twitter.com/8QBB2KC3Hh
