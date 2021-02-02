Myanmar Suspends All Flights Until June Following Alleged Military Coup, Reports Say

The Myanmar Times newspaper said that it had seen a copy of a Myanmar Notice to Airmen that revoked permission for all domestic, international, and relief flights until 23:59 local time [17:29 GMT] on 31 May.
The Tatmadaw declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday in what international observers have termed a military coup. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were among those who were detained during a series of raids.
Earlier in the day, Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), called for the immediate release of all detainees.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's 8 November election, the second since the end of military rule in the country in 2011. Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the recent election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."
International leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have condemned the alleged coup and have called for the urgent release of all detainees.
