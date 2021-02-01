First Glimpse of Myanmar's Capital Nay Pyi Taw Since Declaration of Military Rule – Video

Newly released footage published on social media shows Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw after after Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling National League for Democracy party were detained.
Strong presence of the military on the city's street can be seen on the video.
WATCH: First glimpse of Nay Pyi Taw after internet restored pic.twitter.com/2h7HSF18KO— Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) February 1, 2021
A state of emergency was announced on military-owned Myawaddy TV in a declaration signed by First Vice President Myint Swe, who will now be serving as Myanmar’s acting president.
In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the 8 November election, the country’s second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.
All comments
Show new comments (0)