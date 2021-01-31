Myanmar Leader, President, Senior Ruling Party Members Reportedly Arrested in Morning Raid

On Sunday, Reuters reported citing a spokesman from the ruling party of Myanmar, that the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, president Win Myint and with senior party figures were detained on Monday in the early morning, local time.
Following the initial reports that emerged on social media, Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the country's ruling National League for Democracy, told Reuters that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.
"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," Nyunt said.
He added that he also expected to be detained.
Amid fears of possible coup that could follow the 8 November election that was seen as "fraudulent" by Myanmar military, the country's army stated, according to The Associated Press, that “some organizations and media” raised speculations about the coup without foundation. The statement said that the words of the army's commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, were taken out of context.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
