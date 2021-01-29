Japan Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway After Landing in Hokkaido - Photos

According to the Kyodo news agency, the aircraft departed from Sendai Airport in northeastern Japan. None of the 32 passengers and crew members aboard were injured. The accident is blamed on heavy snowfall and low visibility, as the northern part of the country is being hit by powerful blizzards.
新千歳空港 日航機が滑走路外に けが人なし | NHK：2021年1月29日 13時25分— オリオンの風 (@orion1223star) January 29, 2021
北海道エアポート：23日11:17
▷仙台空港→新千歳空港到着の日本航機が着陸
▷滑走路から誘導路に入るところを直進を続け「過走帯」緩衝地帯に入り込んだ
▷当時、空港周辺は吹雪で視界不良だったhttps://t.co/ULvWO6uZoY pic.twitter.com/5APM5ecwMX
