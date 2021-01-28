Wolf Moon Rises in Wuhan’s Night Sky

People in Wuhan, China will witness a full moon on Thursday, which in January is often called a wolf moon. The phenomenon occurs when the moon is exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, so the whole Earth-facing side is lit. A full moon in China traditionally symbolises family reunion.

Sputnik comes live from Wuhan, China, where thousands of people will be lucky enough to witness the full moon on Thursday night.

The moon is of tremendous importance in Chinese culture and represents family reunion and love. References to the moon abound - even in Chinese pop culture: one of the most popular songs in China is called The Moon Represents My Heart.

The Moon also remains a significant part of the Chinese folklore: one of the most popular Chinese celebrations, the Mid-Autumn festival, is also known as the Moon festival. Since ancient days it has been believed that the moon somehow contributes to harvest, so on this day people take to the streets and enjoy the view of the celestial body.

Even Chang'e 5, the Chinese Lunar Exploration Programme, is named after the Moon goddess who is said to have stolen an elixir of immortality from her husband before escaping to the Moon.

