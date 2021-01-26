EXO's D.O Trends Worldwide After Being Discharged From National Service

EXO-Ls went wild on Twitter as they rushed to greet the second member from EXO, Do Kyungsoo, also known as D.O, after he was discharged from the military and made a pleasant surprise appearing on the V Live fan app on 25 January.
January 25, 2021
The talented singer also treated EXO-Ls to a special live performance for the latest song he's released, That's Okay.
All EXO supporters were delighted to see their hero in good health and started trending hashtags to express their happiness.
#DOHminationEraBegin— EXO Worldwide Union (@WWEXOL) January 24, 2021
#우리경수_전역했디오#어서오소_도경수_기다렸소#PrinceKyungsooReturns@weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/XGNfe66GeM
#Kyungsoo Vlive— 𝑱𝑴 (@on32ndbeat) January 25, 2021
pic.twitter.com/7JBVW4ChwS
