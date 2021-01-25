BLACKPINK's Rose is Gearing Up for Solo Single

Fans of one of the most popular K-Pop girl-bands BLACKPINK - who call themselves Blinks - will finally get some solo action from their beloved member Rose, as confirmed by YG Entertainment, the agency which produces the group, which shared a dramatic and cinematic music video teaser on 25 January.
The solo song, that is still unnamed, will be performed for the very first time by Rose at BLACKPINK's upcoming online concert The Show. As representatives of the agency revealed, this is the B-side track and the beautiful singer wanted to share the release with Blinks as soon as she was allowed, yet no promotion schedule was revealed, so those lucky fans who will attend the online concert on 31 January will be able to hear the song first.
Blinks went wild on SNS praising and celebrating their victory, as they've been badgering YG Entertainment to get Rose to do a solo album many times before, trending related hashtags in order to catch the attention of the management.
— BLΛƆKPIИK FAMILY VOTES (@BLACKPINKFML) May 27, 2020
#로제 #ROSÉ @ygofficialblink #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/0VQWwWjMyM
May 21, 2020
ALL MY LOVE IS GONE#ROSÉ #로제 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/nsU8o34luE— 채라이언나이즈 ROSÉ (@roseannexdays) January 26, 2021
블랙핑크 로제 #ROSÉ #로제 #RS1 pic.twitter.com/1U3qm4SZKY— cams (@rosiesfangirl) January 26, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)