K-Pop Band Golden Child 'Burn It' With New Album and MV

Woollim Entertainment's boy group Golden Child has released their fifth album entitled Yes and launched an impressive music video for the lead song Burn It on 25 January.
The video tells the story of the dramatic situations the members of the band face during a zombie apocalypse. The dark and brooding atmosphere of the MV is balanced with the feisty latina dance vibe of the title's song. The band also stirred up interest in their new release since they announced an exclusive webtoon series in collaboration with famous South Korean webtoon portal Lezhin Comics, that will go even deeper into the story and the message behind the MV. Also, all the comic characters already available in the Lezhin Comics app were inspired by members of Golden Child.
The same day the MV launched, the band held a showcase dedicated to the release of the album through the official YouTube channel of Woollim Entertainment.
Fans of the band are extremely happy to see their favourites onstage - even if it is online.
streaming golcha on two of my phones, on my laptop all while watching the showcase on our tv now which gadget should i offer next @GoldenChild ??????— 🦋 (@mainlybobeom) January 25, 2021
OH FUCK OH FUCK pic.twitter.com/96nLB4SrDx— litzyy; GOLDEN CHILD ♡ (@jwychxn) January 25, 2021
MAY I JUST SAY THAT IN THOSE SHOWCASE STAGES THE CAMERAS WERE BARELY ZOOMING IN AND OUT BUT THE PERFORMANCES WERE SO DYNAMIC I MEAN IF YOU'RE NOT STANNING GOLDEN CHILD YET YOU'RE MISSING OUT A LOT !!!#GoldenChild #골든차일드 #YES#안아줄게 #Burn_It@GoldenChild @Hi_Goldenness— bomin's north star jam ☼ ♪ (@sixfordays) January 25, 2021
