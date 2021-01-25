Fast And Sad: K-Pop Boy Group ENOi Disbanded

Fans of the rising K-pop band ENOi received terrible news on 25 January, as Kithewhale Entertainment announced the band would be ending.
Three members Avin, JKid, and Jinwoo decided to end their exclusive contract with the agency by mutual agreement - although they haven't revealed why they've come to such a decision. The remaining four members - Laon, Dojin, Hamin, and Gun - have opted to stay with the label, but the future seems unclear as fans do not know what to expect - will the members pursue solo careers, or re-debut with a new line-up or name.
ENOi debuted with first single Bloom in 2019 and has released three albums so far: For RAYS, Realize All Your Star (2019), Red in the Apple (2020) and 'W.A.Y' (雨) (2020).
Fans of the now-disbanded group shared their morose posts and anger on SNS, questioning the explanation of such an outcome for the rising artists.
enoi don’t deserve just a disbandment without any real explanation. I hope they are okay and doing what’s best for them— the hyeop stan !! (@131hyeop) January 22, 2021
enoi disbandment.... sad news for the boys and their fandom :( i didn't listen them often but i loved not sorry— ilay♡༄ (@katsukiiraida) January 22, 2021
this is my first real disbandment i loved enoi so much my heart is broken— K's -- ia (@bluemoonbae) January 23, 2021
This can’t be enoi disbandment noooo I’m out— alice || jehyun’s bff ㋡ (@lovincya) January 22, 2021
I was looking at my enoi albums and reality hit me hard. Just two days ago I was crying over seeing no post from them.. Now I'm crying over their disbandment. This isnt my first group disbandment but it hurts, this hurts so much— ✨Luna✨ #ThankYouENOi (@o_myday) January 23, 2021
