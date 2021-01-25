TVXQ's Yunho Launches MV Eeny Meeny Featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi

Cassiopea (the name by which TVXQ's fans are known) have yet another reason to admire the remarkable talent of their beloved band's leader: he's released another music video for the B-side track Eeny Meeny on 25 January in the wake of his comeback with new mini-album NOIR.
Filled with impressive dance performances and groovy tunes, the MV features Yunho's fellow SM Entertainment artist Seulgi from girl-band Red Velvet and the duo have perfect synergy.
The previous cinematic MV for lead single Thank U - released on 18 January alongside the album - became a hot topic on SNS as not only because of Yunho's impressive acting skills but also for his smoking cigarettes right at the video's beginning.
K-Pop fans the world over are divided in their opinion about this: should such a veteran idol smoke if he wants to, or will it lead others astray if they see such a charismatic man smoking?
ask and you shall receive 4k yunho hands edition pic.twitter.com/I8rhYTJPpY— ekin but BUZZ COMEBACK (@__skonike) January 18, 2021
yunho smoking in the mv!!!!!!!!!!!!!— sharon (@changkisoo) January 18, 2021
Yunho smoking 🤝 me screaming— Neverland citizen🌌💫🎠☃️ (@fairyxeri) January 18, 2021
the cinematography is insane !!#유노윤호_땡큐_6PM_릴리즈#TVXQ #U_Know_ThankU pic.twitter.com/KOewMOTy1Y— ً (@JYHFEED) January 18, 2021
smoking Yunho is so hot youtube made me verify my age— goryczka (@goryczka_) January 19, 2021
