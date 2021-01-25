South Korean Rapper Iron Reportedly Found Dead

Famous Korean rapper Jeong Heon-cheol, known by his stage name Iron, has been found dead in his apartment complex in Jung-gu, Seoul at around 10:26 am local time, the Yonhap agency reported citing police.
Iron had a list of legal problems. In 2016, he was found guilty on three counts of using marijuana and ordered to pay a fine and attend 40 hours of rehabilitation.
In 2017, he was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and was ordered to attend 80 hours of community service and slapped with a two-year probation period.
More recently,in December of last year, he was investigated by the police for assaulting a teenage boy with a baseball bat.
