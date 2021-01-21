Japan Wants to Boost Alliance With US Under Biden Presidency, Prime Minister Says

On Wednesday, Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States. In his inauguration speech, the new president vowed to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, racial inequality, as well as futher developing the healthcare system and economy.
"I am wholeheartedly glad that President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris have been sworn-in. He [Biden] had a very strong speech, calling for the nation's unity. We will closely cooperate with the new president to ensure free and open Indian and Pacific oceans; to fight the coronavirus, climate change and other problems faced by the international community. I hope to improve the relations with the new president and further boost the Japanese-US alliance", Suga said.
The prime minister added that Tokyo was working with Washington to organise a phone conversation between him and Biden at a relevant time.
All comments
Show new comments (0)