Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Announced Digital Single 'Moving On'

The song will be released as a part of his “2021 PROJECT : Season”

SM Entertainment subsidiary, Label SJ, has confirmed that Cho Kyu-hyun - known better to his fans as Kyuhyun of boy band Super Junior - is releasing a digital single called Moving On on 26 January.

This is the third instalment of Kyuhyun's ambitious four-part song cycle 2021 PROJECT: Season, and represents the winter - the summer single Dreaming and the autumn single Daystar have already been released and became a sensation after Daystar's music video appeared, starring popular South Korean actor Yoo Yeon-seok.

Moving On is a remake of singer-songwriter Hong Seok-min's 2015 song, On the Last Days. Hong and Kyuhyun have already worked together as Hong composed various Kyuhyun tracks including Aewol-ri and Dreaming.

As well as his impressive career as a member of Super Junior and as soloist, Kyuhyun is a talented musical artist and this week was confirmed as a leading cast member for the Korean version of the musical Phantom of the Opera.

Former stage credits include The Three Musketeers, Moon Embracing the Sun, Singin' in the Rain, and Robin Hood.

ELFs (the official name for Super Junior fans) can't wait to see what new material their hero has prepared for them.

OUR BALLAD KING IS BACK!

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is releasing a new digital single titled “Moving On. It is set to be released on January 26 at 6 p.m. KST.



OMG!! I can't wait! I'm so excited 💙#슈퍼주니어#SUPERJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/orpxUwdine — let's be moots (@drizzzzles) January 18, 2021