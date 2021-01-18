Death Toll From Indonesian Earthquake, Floods Grows to 96, Reports Say

It was previously reported that the 6.2-magnitude earthquake, registered late last week, had claimed 78 lives.
According to the updated information, 81 people were killed in the earthquake, and 15 people fell victim to flooding in South Kalimantan, where around 25,000 houses were inundated and a state of emergency was declared.
The death toll from a strong earthquake and floods in the central parts of Indonesia has risen to 96 with over 70,000 people taking shelters https://t.co/3UIFftSydl pic.twitter.com/5MfGOxuIdK— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 18, 2021
96 dead, nearly 70k displaced as earthquake and floods hit Indonesia https://t.co/vS3DKZx6RS #news #headlines pic.twitter.com/CmVDjNeXMr— News Karnataka (@Newskarnataka) January 18, 2021
Gaes minta doa buat warga manado, air laut udah sampe area pertokoan dan mall 😭😇🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B1RPgvjwvG— ᵢₗₐₐ -rest- (@94AVV) January 17, 2021
Around 28,000 residents of the province of West Sulawesi have so far been accommodated in evacuation centres, with some 40,000 people displaced in South Kalimantan, BNPB press secretary Raditya Jati said. She also noted that over 1,150 buildings, including five schools, were destroyed in the earthquake.
BNPB chief Doni Morando announced that the authorities would use rapid COVID-19 tests amid the risk of coronavirus spreading among the evacuated citizens.
