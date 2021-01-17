It's My Turn! K-pop Band CRAVITY Drops MV Teaser for Comeback

All fans of fresh debuted K-pop boy band product Cravity are gearing up for the group's comeback - since the boys debuted in 2020, they've already gained a big marketing fandom and have now presented an MV teaser for the upcoming lead track “My Turn” for mini album 'Season 3 - Hideout: Be Our Voice' on the 17th of January.
With a bold presence and basketball concept they marketing campaign follows a previous video teaser where nine members: Serim, Allen, Woobin, Wonjin, Jungmo, Hyeong-jun, Taeyoung, Seong-min and Minhee were displayed as having a reckless side as racers.
The upcoming album will consist of seven songs. Allen took part in writing the lyrics for “Call my name,” “Mammoth, and “Moonlight”, together with Serim and for “Give me your love” with Wonjin.
The group's third extended play ”Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice” will be out on the 19th of January and according to management, their fandom, officially named Luvity, cannot wait to hear the new concept brand marketing campaign from their beloved boys.
