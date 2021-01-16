'Which Cave Does he Live In?' Duterte Slammed Over Claims That Presidency is 'Not for Women'

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, is facing a backlash from female Filipino politicians after suggesting that women aren't fit to lead the country.
Delivering this remark on Thursday, Duterte dismissed speculations about his daughter being poised to succeed him next year, and spoke about the alleged emotional difference between men and women.
"This is not for women. You know, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become a fool here. So... that is the sad story," he said.
In response, Etta Rosales, chair emeritus of the Akbayan Party-list – which the South China Morning Post describes as a "moderate left-wing group of opposition lawmakers" – issued a statement saying that "The presidency is for men? Which cave does this mister Rodrigo Duterte live in?"
"The presidency is a job for those who can effectively lead with respect for human rights, justice and democracy," she added. "It is not a job for mass-murdering tyrants, misogynists, sycophants, and incorrigible, lazy, and incompetent leaders."
Her sentiment was echoed by another Akbayan member, Senator Risa Hontiveros, who declared in a separate statement that "Filipino women have endured and overcome more than this presidency, and we will help take it back for a more worthy administration."
Since the establishment of the Fifth Republic in 1987, the Philippines has had two women presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Corazon Aquino.
