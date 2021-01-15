At Least 3 Dead, 24 Injured, Hundreds Evacuated After Massive Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Reports Say

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake resulted in 3 deaths, and at least 24 injured, Reuters reported, citing the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency.
The population of Mamuju is estimated to be 110,000 and hundreds have been evacuated.
According to the disaster mitigation agency, one of the city's hotels and the governor's office were severely damaged.
#Gempa Mag:6.2, 15-Jan-21 01:28:17 WIB, Lok:2.98 LS, 118.94 BT (Pusat gempa berada di darat 6 km TimurLaut Majene), Kedlmn:10 Km Dirasakan (MMI) IV-V Majene, III Palu, II Makasar #BMKG pic.twitter.com/xdXvC6dYhZ— BMKG (@infoBMKG) January 14, 2021
