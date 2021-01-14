Indonesia Hit by 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Seismologists Say

The earthquake hit the island at 06:35 GMT. According to the EMSC, the epicentre was located at a depth of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles), 35 kilometres south-east of the city of Mamuju.
Though no official information on damage or injuries has been reported so far, some Twitter users post videos of destroyed structures.
mtgs@bukan_ksatria Gempa Majene, Sulawesi Barat hari ini 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Dzkc6CdXh6— Mtgs 🌏 Georitmus™ 0.3 🇮🇩 (@Jogja_Uncover) January 14, 2021
Just two days ago, Indonesia's Irian Jaya was hit by another 5.7-magnitude earthquake.
Gempa bumi berkekuatan Magnitudo 4,3 mengguncang Baturube, Kecamatan Bungku Utara, Kabupaten Morowali Utara, Provinsi Sulawesi Tengah (Sulteng), Kamis (14/1/2021), pukul 12.57 WIB. Gempa tersebut turut dirasakan di Kolonodale, Poso, dan Ampana. pic.twitter.com/nPvCsmcNC5— KANG_ARIP (@kangarip12) January 14, 2021
The country is situated in the so-called Ring of Fire, a region around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean with high volcanic activity, and is frequently hit by earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)