Kim Jong Un's Sister Reportedly Dubs S Korea 'Idiot' Over Remarks on Pyongyang Military Parade

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released a statement on Tuesday, denouncing Seoul for its tracking of a possible weekend military parade in Pyongyang, according to KCNA.
"There are over 200 countries in the world but it is only South Korea whose military organ makes its hostile and awakened attitude known by using such phrases as "capturing of event" and "precision tracking" as for celebrations in the north", Kim Yo Jong reportedly stated, saying that the North Korean capital city has several events slated to celebrate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.
According to Kim, the words used by South Korean authorities are "a clear expression of... hostile approach toward the fellow countrymen in the north."
"We are only holding a military parade in the capital city, not military exercises targeting anybody nor launch of anything. Why do they take trouble craning their neck to follow what's happening in the north.", Kim reportedly said. "The southerners are a truly weird group hard to understand. They are the idiot and top the world's list in misbehavior as they are only keen on things provoking world laughter."
Her statement followed a Monday report by Yonhap that the South Korean military had detected signs that a late-night military parade took place in Pyongyang on Sunday.
US-ROK intelligence authorities, according to NK News, were "closely monitoring, considering possibilities that the parade was part of Party Congress event or "practicing" in advance".
The sister of the North Korean leader is believed to be his "de-facto second-in-command" in the DPRK, dubbed by many as “ready to become the first woman dictator in modern history” according to veteran correspondent Donald Kirk.
Back when speculation evolved around allegations of Kim Jong Un's "grave" health problem, Kim Yo Jong was said to be under consideration as her brother's possible successor.
All comments
Show new comments (0)