Indonesian Navy Divers Retrieve 'Black Box' From Sriwijaya Plane That Crashed Into Java Sea - Report

Indonesian Navy divers have retrieved the black box from Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, local TV reported Tuesday.
The Boeing 737-500 passenger plane of Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air plunged into the sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday. The aircraft was carrying 56 passengers and six crew members. According to National Transportation Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono, no foreigners were on board the crashed plane.
In the wake of the incident, Bambang Suryo Aji, the deputy head for operations and preparedness of the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency, said that the aircraft had sent no emergency signals before plunging into the waters off the capital's coast.
