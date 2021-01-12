Register
10:10 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

    India Ready to Meet Any Challenges on China Border, Says Ladakh Row 'Profoundly Disturbed' Trust

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080338354_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f16555350dd721c66a8e181836ed6c70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101121081738637-india-ready-to-meet-any-challenges-on-china-border-says-ladakh-row-profoundly-disturbed-trust/

    India and China have continued to maintain communications through diplomatic and military channels amid border tensions in the eastern Ladakh region. The two sides expect the dialogue will help to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control.

    Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has accused China, once again, of not abiding by past agreements and stated that trust with Beijing has been "profoundly disturbed" after last year's events along the northern border in eastern Ladakh.

    Speaking at a Reuters Next conference, Jaishankar said that what happened in Ladakh is not in the interest of China either.

    "Last year's deadly border clash with China has had a huge impact on public opinion in India and on politics. The real danger is the goodwill which was so carefully developed will dissipate", Jaishankar said.

    On the other hand, while addressing the media on Tuesday, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, "we are alert and ever ready to meet any challenges on the China border. We will find a solution through the dialogue process but are ready to meet any eventuality".

    An Indian army soldier stands on a snow covered road after snowfall near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on November 26, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India, China Deploy Tanks Within Firing Range Border Amid Face-Off, Satellite Images Allegedly Show
    Providing updates on the current status along the northern border, the army chief said that People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in the deep areas of the Tibetan plateau who had come to training areas have pulled back.

    "However [there's] no change of posture at the friction points", General Naravane emphasised.

    Highly placed government sources in New Delhi told local media that China has pulled back around 10,000 troops from deep areas in Ladakh to rear positions which may be due to harsh winter conditions along the Himalayan border.

    "Last year, the People's Liberation Army mobilisation was an annual affair as they come for exercises. We were fully aware of their deployment but they had a first mover's advantage. We had this advantage in August 2020 when we surprised the Chinese despite an eyeball to eyeball confrontation", Naravane added.

    India occupied key positions along the southern bank of Pangong Tso in late August to thwart Chinese plans. India and China deployed around 50,000 troops each on the Ladakh border after a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley brought the two Asian giants to the brink of war. India lost 20 soldiers in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in the Galwan incident.

    On Friday, India reiterated that the nine-month situation is a result of the actions of the Chinese side, which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The assertion has been denied by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on a number of occasions.

    Related:

    India Accuses China of Using ‘Unorthodox Weapons’ During Ladakh Clash
    China Warns US Against Meddling in Border Stand-Off With India
    Tags:
    soldiers, troops, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Ladakh region, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Ministry, Indian Army, People's Liberation Army, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse