5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Indonesia

The earthquake was registered at 01:20 GMT, 93.8 miles north of the town of Ruteng, with its epicentre located at a depth of 384 miles, according to the USGS. There have been no reports of victims or damage.
The archipelago nation is located in the Ring of Fire - an area of the Pacific Ocean with high seismic activity, causing regular volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.
Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.5 Earthquake – Sea of Flores, 58 km southwest of Pulau Tanagambia Island, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Jan 11, 2021 9:20 am (GMT +8) https://t.co/szXxl9yM4R— ExBulletin (@ExBulletinUk) January 11, 2021
