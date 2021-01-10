Power Supply Resumes in Most Parts of Pakistan After Major Blackout, Reports Say

According to the radio, the near-complete power outage in major cities happened due to a sudden drop of frequency in the national grid from 50 to zero.
Speaking at a briefing, the minister blamed the breakdown on the outdated transmission system, which he says had seen no upgrade for years. He noted that a comprehensive plan was being pursued to revamp the system.
The massive power outage hit the Asian country on Saturday, plunging the whole of Pakistan into darkness. The electricity went out in most cities, including the capital of Islamabad and the nation's biggest city, Karachi.
Pakistanis have shared photos and videos depicting dark cities on social media.
Massive blackout across Pakistan following fault in power distribution system https://t.co/MXEXqNQVDg— T.Sato’s Scrapbook (@tsato_scrapbook) January 10, 2021
📖 The fault tripped the high transmission lines and this resulted in the system frequency to drop from 50 to zero in less than a second, causing power plants to shut down ... pic.twitter.com/xV8EgkZNwp
ملک کے پچاس فیصد حصے میں بجلی بحال کر دی گئی:حکام پاور ڈویژنhttps://t.co/YoqXRcOzUw#Electricity #Restored #Country #Power #Division @MoIB_Official @GovtofPakistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Tr6tmZij1s— Daily Nawa-i-Waqt (@Nawaiwaqt_) January 10, 2021
Vatican in black out after affidavit was leaked of the Italians involvement in US election Interference 🤔— JB (@jos1963) January 10, 2021
Also Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/9yWLfXfqnH
All comments
Show new comments (0)