6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Vanuatu

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake has hit 49 km east of Lakatoro, Vanuatu and 194 kilometres northwest of the island nation's capital Port Vila. The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 160 kilometres.
No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities so far.
There also have been no reports of damage or casualties caused by the tremor.
⚠️#Vanuatu🇻🇺: A strong #earthquake of magnitude Mww=6.0, was registered at 49 KM E of #Lakatoro, province of #Malampa. Depth: 160 KM.— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) January 10, 2021
More info:https://t.co/XkSrKMnnZH
Avez-vous ressenti le séisme?, Dites-nous!#EQVT,#séisme,#TremblementDeTerre,#tremor,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/cRRKHsfVTT
