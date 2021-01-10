Emergency Signal Allegedly Coming From Crashed Indonesian Boeing Detected in Java Sea

Indonesian authorities have detected signals that may be coming from a flight recorder of a missing Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500.
"We have detected signals in two points. This could be the black box - we will investigate", Bagus Puruhito, chief of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, told the press.
In the meantime, iNEWS has reported, citing Indonesian Navy official Wahyudin Arif, that the military discovered human body parts and some debris (including a one metre-long piece of the plane's fuselage).
Kompas TV later reported that divers managed to pick up signals for the plane's two flight recorders with an underwater metal detector and a pinger locator.
The Indonesian passenger flight took off from Jakarta en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan but disappeared four minutes after takeoff, at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT) on Saturday. The pilots did not send out an emergency alert, with Sriwijaya Air stressing that the aircraft was in good condition.
