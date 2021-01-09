TVXQ's Yunho Shows His “Noir” Side Ahead of Comeback

Fans of the legendary TVXQ duo are anticipating Yunho's new release named "Noir" as the first concept film for the B-side track "Need You Right Now" dropped on 9 January.
Stunning image teasers revealed before the video shows a retro-styled theme with an old-fashioned car, comforting listeners with Yunho's tender voice. The song "La Rosa" from the album will feature actress Shin Ye-eun, who participated in the track's recording, making the album even more anticipated.
‘Need You Right Now’ Teaser Image
The talented artist brings vintage vibes in this comeback, and Cassiopeia (the official name for the fandom of TVXQ) can't wait for their favourite member's new release, since they've been waiting for a comeback for about a year and a half since his last album "True Colours" in 2019.
TVXQ recently marked the 17th anniversary since their debut with an online fan meeting via the streaming app V Live.
